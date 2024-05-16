Bhumi Pednekar turned to fashion for ‘self-discovery’

Bhumi Pednekar, who revealed that she struggled with confidence while growing up, said that she turned to fashion as a form of self-discovery.

“When I was growing up, I struggled with feeling confident, especially because of the pressure to fit into certain beauty ideals. But instead of letting that define me, I turned to fashion as a form of self-discovery,” Bhumi said.

The ‘Bhakshak’ star added, “As I’ve gotten older, my relationship and understanding of beauty and fashion have evolved.”

Bhumi said that it’s not just about looking good anymore or following trends. “It’s about embracing my individuality, expressing my personality and celebrating what makes me unique. Today, fashion and beauty are a medium through which I can express myself, my emotional canvas and my state of mind.”

Even though Bhumi has received mixed views over her fashion and style statement, the actor said that she will still experiment with her looks as she loves it.

“I love experimenting. I just want to have fun with fashion and I think I’m doing this with all my heart, which is why people are appreciating my fashion-forward turn. It is good when I can work at both ends of the spectrum - from relatable to edgy fashion,” she said.