Bhumi Pednekar to soon launch her non-profit foundation

Mumbai: Bhumi Pednekar announced that she will launch a non-profit foundation that will help empower ‘those who have dedicated their lives to protect the earth and our country’.

The actor, known for her performances in ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ and ‘Badhaai Do’, announced the news on her 34th birthday.

The organisation, called ‘The Bhumi Foundation’, will be launched in the coming months, a press release stated.

“Actual change can only happen when we start taking accountability for our actions and step forward to do right by society and humanity at large. I want to do right for my planet and try to leave a better one for future generations. I resolve to do so through my non-profit organization, ‘The Bhumi Foundation’, which will be launched in the next couple of months. I would be humbled if ‘The Bhumi Foundation’ could play a prominent role in saving the environment by empowering those who have dedicated their lives to protect the earth and our country,” the actor said.

Going forward, a portion of her earnings from her films, brand endorsements and any other revenue stream will go towards the foundation, she added.

“As a climate warrior and a fellow dweller on planet Earth, I want to do everything in my capacity to drive awareness, ignite conversations and create real change to build a sustainable environment. When the foundation launches, it’ll help climate conservationists.”