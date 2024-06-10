Bhumi Pednekar talks about her ‘Daldal’ character

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who will be seen in the web series ‘Daldal’, recently opened up about her character in the show. In ‘Daldal’, the ‘Bhakshak’ star will portray the challenging role of a cop.

Bhumi described her character as a super achiever and a glass-ceiling breaker who rewrites the rules in a male-dominated world.

“‘Daldal’ is a project that encapsulates all these qualities of being a woman. Rita is a super achiever, a glass-ceiling breaker and a rewriter of rules in a man’s world. She is ambitious, ferociously passionate about her job and leads from the front. These are the kinds of women I idolise and I’m thrilled to headline a series like this on a global streaming platform like ‘Prime Video’ that will help me show the strength and resilience of Indian women to the world,” the actor said.

The actor called ‘Daldal’ one of her most special projects for many reasons. She has started shooting for the project and said that it’s one of her most challenging roles ever, without a shadow of a doubt.

Bhumi shared that it’s been a very exciting year for her as an actor. Earlier, her streaming film ‘Bhakshak’ garnered a great response not only in India but also globally.

The actor further mentioned, “If you look at my filmography, I have been fortunate enough to have found projects that help me portray strong, independent women who are sheer forces of nature. ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Bala’, ‘Badhaai Do’, ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, ‘Sonchiriya’ and ‘Bhakshak’ are films that reflect what I think when it comes to portraying Indian women on screen.”

“I want people to remember and celebrate our women because women play a huge hand in shaping society and they have every right to follow their dreams, passion and ambition. We are truly unstoppable,” she added.