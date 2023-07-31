Bhumi Pednekar joins Jio MAMI as brand ambassador for 'Dimensions Mumbai'

Mumbai: Bhumi Pednekar has been appointed as the brand ambassador of ‘Dimensions Mumbai’, a short film competition based on the theme of Mumbai city, by ‘Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival’.

The category was introduced in 2009 by Jaya Bachchan as an ode to Mumbai. The competition applies to young filmmakers within the age group of 18–25 years across India and submissions are now open.

“It’s an incredible platform for young filmmakers. It empowers them to tell personal stories that mean something to them. It allows them to showcase their film to a larger audience on a big screen. For decades, Mumbai has inspired filmmakers from around the world. This city has the cinema in its DNA. The opportunities that Mumbai can offer with an excellent platform like ‘Dimensions Mumbai’ to promote filmmakers of extraordinary calibre to their full potential are special. As a proud Mumbaiite who is always amazed and excited by the city, I can’t wait to interact with some of these filmmakers and watch their films and if I’m able to positively impact their craft, I will be very happy and grateful for that,” she said.