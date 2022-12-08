Bhumi Pednekar Has No Regrets Of Her Journey 'Taken A Bit Of Time'

Bhumi Pednekar, who is awaiting the release of 'Govinda Naam Mera', said that her upcoming cinematic choices - the films and the characters - reflect her belief system.

"My upcoming film choices and the characters I play in them reflect my belief system and goal as an artiste to portray women well on screen. I enjoy choosing scripts that let me disrupt the content landscape. I will continue to do the same soon," the actor said.

Pednekar is one of the busiest actors in B-town with five releases lined up for next year, which include 'Bheed', 'Afwaah', 'The Lady Killer', 'Bhakshak' and Mudassar Aziz's next movie.

Sharing her excitement, Bhumi said, "It feels amazing to be one of the most prolific actors in the Hindi film industry today and I'm proud that I have been able to reach here through my hard work and determination. Being a complete outsider to Bollywood, the journey to be where I'm today has taken a bit of time for sure, but honestly, I have no regrets."

She further mentioned that her journey makes her the artiste that she is today and she couldn't be happier that today's top filmmakers trust her to deliver on their vision.

Enjoying the pressure of back-to-back releases, she shared, "Ever since I made my debut with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', I have relished the challenge of playing strong female characters who have ambitions, desires and strength. I feel blessed and fortunate that I have seven films in the next year in which I play various shades of women."

"Films like 'Bheed', 'Afwaah', 'The Lady Killer', 'Bhakshak' and Mudassar Aziz's next movie, 'Govinda Naam Mera' and another announced untitled film, will reflect the fact that I have been able to accomplish this," she added.

Bhumi added that she is glad to be an actor 'who showcases different sides of fiercely independent women'.