Bhumi Pednekar celebrates nine years in Bollywood

Talented Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar marked a significant milestone in her career as she celebrated nine years in the film industry and reminisced about her debut film, ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’.

The ‘Bhakshak’ star expressed her gratitude on her ‘Instagram’ handle as she shared a heartfelt post that included the movie’s iconic track, ‘Moh moh ke dhaage’.

In her ‘Instagram’ post, Bhumi thanked her fans for their love and reflected on the transformative journey she has embarked on since the release of ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’.

The film, directed by Sharat Katariya, featured Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem and Bhumi Pednekar as Sandhya, portraying the unique love story of an unlikely couple. The critically acclaimed film not only received good reviews from audiences but also earned national recognition, receiving the National Film Award for ‘Best Feature Film in Hindi’.

The movie’s success marked a promising start for Bhumi Pednekar in Bollywood.