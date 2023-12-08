Bhumi Pednekar calls styling 'expensive'

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar recently opened up about the costs actors incur for styling. She talked about the expenses involved and reflected on her early days in the industry when she used to rent cars to attend events.

In a discussion with Ranveer Allahbadia, Bhumi said that after debuting with ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, she won many ‘Best Debut’ awards and revealed how she had to attend almost 15 award functions.

The actor said that her friend, who is a stylist, didn’t charge a single penny for the first two years. Bhumi also recalled how she used to take her friend’s car to the events and award functions.

The ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ star broke down the basic cost of styling and said, “Styling is a very big thing and it’s a very expensive process. If you think about it, your styling will cost around Rs 15k to Rs 20k, the car rental will be around Rs 15k to Rs 20k and hair and makeup another Rs 20k. For a regular person spending Rs 75k to Rs 80k for an event, which is basic and it’s a lot. How can I go to my mother and say, ‘Do this’? I hustled then and I hustle now for different things.”

Bhumi also added, “I don’t care if my car is four years old. Maybe I will use it for a few more years.” The actor stressed how her work is above everything else and shared, “Over time, I understood what kind of an actor I am. I love my craft. I enjoy it a lot.”

On the work front, Bhumi was recently seen in the film ‘Thank You For Coming’. Also starring Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila and others, the film was helmed by Karan Boolani.