Bhumi Pednekar calls Shah Rukh Khan a ‘gracious man’

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming hard-hitting crime thriller, ‘Bhakshak’, is set to premiere on ‘Netflix’ on February 9. This film marks Bhumi’s first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, who, along with his wife Gauri Khan, is producing the project under the ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’ banner.

During a recent media interaction, Bhumi Pednekar shared an anecdote about Shah Rukh’s gratitude towards her for her work in the film. She expressed her desire to star in a romantic film alongside the iconic actor.

Recalling the moment, Bhumi told a leading media house, “The day we wrapped up the film, I remember I was eating dinner and I was like, ‘Oh, the film is done’. There was going to be a get-together party. We were in Lucknow and I got a call from Shah Rukh sir. You know, he’s such a gracious man. He just called to thank me for doing the film and I’m like, ‘Dude, you’re Shah Rukh Khan’.”

Talking about sharing the screen with the superstar, she said, “It is my biggest manifestation since I was a child. So, I really, really hope.” She added that she’d like to star in a romantic film with him.

Commending Shah Rukh for supporting such a significant film, the ‘Bala’ star praised ‘Red Chillies’ for their backing. She mentioned, “Kudos to ‘Red Chillies’ for supporting this film. They supported this film right away. They saw the material and this is a story we should present on our platform. Kudos to ‘Netflix’ for taking a film like this.”