Bhumi Pednekar calls herself 'a workaholic'

Bhumi Pednekar had one of the most off-beat starts in the industry. She was asked to put on oodles of weight for her first film, ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ and then went on to play an elderly woman in ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ and the mother of a teenager in ‘Sonchiriya’. She has broken norms ever since the start of her career and continues to do so even today.

Speaking about her passion for acting, Bhumi shared, “I’m a workaholic and in love with the fact that I’m an actor, spending every second of my life trying to create something that will stay on forever. Acting is a special profession that cannot be taken lightly. Whenever I set foot on a film’s set, I’m filled with gratitude that my work will immortalise me in some way. So, I give my 200 percent to any project that I do.”

Speaking about taking up important subjects, the actor added, “I feel I’m responsible to leave a mark through my movies because films are a part of our cultural legacy. What we create now will be remembered and dissected in the years to come, just as films from before have stood the test of time or are now questioned for what they tried to say. Art is almost immortal.”

“I have always wanted to be a female actor who had a cultural impact through my films and the kinds of roles that I played. So, I have and will always pick projects that inspire me to deliver my best. I’m very well aware that I’m creating a legacy for myself through my work and I want to be proud of the work that I do on screen."

On the work front, Bhumi will be seen in Ajay Bahl’s ‘The Ladykiller’, Gauri Khan’s ‘Bhakshak’ and Mudassar Aziz’s ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’.