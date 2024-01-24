Bhumi Pednekar calls ‘Bhakshak’ an ‘important’ film

Bhumi Pednekar, who is set to play an underdog journalist who takes on a giant villain exploiting young girls at a women’s shelter in ‘Bhakshak’, said the upcoming film is one of the most important films that she has done in her career.

“For me, the month of February has been the most special ever since my debut as an actor. My first film, ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha', was released in February and it got me so much love, acclaim and respect that it cemented my position as an envelope-pushing actor in the industry. It was a true disruptor of the project. I couldn’t believe the outpouring of appreciation coming my way for my first film and I will be forever indebted to this film for giving me a dream start to my film career,” said Bhumi.

She added, “My film ‘Badhaai Do’ was also released in February. It was a game-changing film for my career and the film industry as we openly celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community and their rights. It was also special for me because I stood up for something I truly believed in and was proudly vocal about it. Again, like ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, I was flooded with love. The praise, the countless ‘Best Actress’ awards, the opportunities that were unlocked because of ‘Badhaai Do’ is stuff that dreams are made of!”

With ‘Bhakshak’ all set to release on February 9, she said, “It’s one of the most important films that I have done in my career and I hope that the project, my director Pulkit and I get the same amount of love that I had received for ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ and ‘Badhaai Do’. I hope February is again lucky for me and I manage to deliver a performance that people will remember forever.”