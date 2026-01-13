Bhumi Pednekar addresses Ozempic rumours

Bhumi Pednekar just set the record straight about her weight loss and she didn’t hold back. This time, it’s not about a new movie role or a red carpet moment - it’s about how she actually lost more than 40 kilos and no, it wasn’t because of ‘Ozempic’ or any other weight-loss injection.

The rumours started swirling as soon as her transformation got noticed. People talked about her using drugs like ‘Ozempic’ and ‘Mounjaro’, which are usually for diabetes but can also make individuals lose a lot of weight. Some even asked her point-blank if she’d had her ribs removed.

Bhumi didn’t dodge the questions. On Soha Ali Khan’s podcast ‘All About Her’, she laid it all out: she’s never touched ‘Ozempic’, ‘Mounjaro’ or anything like that. All that weight she lost came down to years of working out, eating better and sticking to a routine. No shortcuts. She said, “I lost 40 kg and more without injectables.”

She talked about a tough stretch when, back in November 2023, she got hit hard by dengue and ended up in the hospital. That alone made her drop about 12 kilos and half of her hair - it was rough, but it was part of the story.

In her own words, “Basically, for a character, I lost a lot of weight. I was in the hospital recovering from dengue. I lost 12 kg and half of my hair. My hair is still growing. The pain you go through is unmatched. It was Diwali and people were bursting crackers, while I had a splitting headache until I reached the hospital.”

She pointed out how quickly people are to assume someone took the easy way out, without recognising just how much discipline and patience real change takes. “What about the fact that I’ve put 10 years into working out and eating right? In Delhi, women straight up come and ask me, ‘Aapne bhi ‘Ozempic’ ya ‘Mounjaro’ liya hai?’” she asked.

However, Bhumi isn’t the one to judge anyone for their choices. She was clear, as she continued, “To each their own. I know enough people who have taken ‘Ozempic’, but they genuinely needed that medical assistance, so I will never judge anyone for it. Your body, your choice. I am nobody to say anything. But the fact is that I lost 40 kg and more without injectables.” She’s seen firsthand how they can change lives.