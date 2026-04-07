'Bhooth Bangla' was right film for both of us: Akshay Kumar on his reunion with Tabu

Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar said his upcoming film ‘Bhooth Bangla’ is the right film for him to reunite with his actress friend Tabu after 25 years. His last collaboration with her was Priyadarshan’s cult film ‘Hera Pheri’, which was released in 2000.

“This was the right film for both of us. We couldn’t get the film till now because she was busy in her place, I was busy in my place and Priyan sir was busy somewhere else. So, now you have got a chance. But now I will request Tabu ji and Priyan sir, that you won’t have this complaint,” Kumar told reporters here at the trailer launch of the film.

Both actors attended the trailer launch event in Mumbai recently, where they were accompanied by the filmmaker, co-star Paresh Rawal and producer Ekta Kapoor.

Kumar went down memory lane and said he and Tabu have known each other for over 39 years. “She is a very dear and old friend of mine. I have been in this industry for about 35 years. But I have known Tabu for 39 years. Tabu and I used to go to the dance academy together to dance. Very few people know this,” he said.

“Yes, he used to pick me up on the bike,” Tabu added.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ is a horror-comedy about a quirky yet fearless man who finds himself entangled in a mysterious haunted mansion on the outskirts of a quiet town. The film also reunites Kumar with Priyadarshan, who made films such as ‘Garam Masala’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ and ‘Khatta Meetha’ among others.

Kumar said working with the filmmaker again felt like a homecoming. “I am working with Priyan sir after 14 years. I feel like after completing my ‘vanvas’ (exile), I got a chance to work with him again; it felt like homecoming. He makes very clean, family-oriented films. His film doesn’t have any kind of dirt. I enjoy working on such films with him. That is why I was very happy. Plus, with Tabu ji, after a long time, we worked together. She is a very dear and old friend of mine. With Paresh ji, we get up and go for work together,” the actor said.

Praising the veteran filmmaker, Kumar said he was dying to do a situational comedy. Priyadarshan is among the handful of filmmakers who know how to make such films, he added. “You take any of his films; it will never be an illogical thing. There’s going to be a lot of fantasy in this film and you have to come and enjoy,” he added.

Akshay and Priyadarshan are working on two more projects - ‘Haiwaan’, which will also star Saif Ali Khan and the third part of the ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise.