'Bhool Chuk Maaf' to now directly release on Prime Video amid 'heightened security drills' across India

New Delhi: Production banner ‘Maddock Films’ on Thursday said it will not release its latest film "Bhool Chuk Maaf" in theatres tomorrow in light of "recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation".

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the romantic comedy will now get a direct-to-digital release on ‘Prime Video’ on May 16.

The announcement came a day after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' early Wednesday in Pakistan in retaliation against the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

"In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at ‘Maddock Films’ and ‘Amazon MGM Studios’ have decided to bring our family entertainer, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', directly to your homes on May 16-only on ‘Prime Video’, worldwide," a statement issued by ‘Maddock Films’ read.

Earlier this week, the Union Home Ministry had asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the terror attack.

"While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theaters, the spirit of the nation comes first. JAI HIND," it added.

"Bhool Chuk Maaf" is written and directed by Karan Sharma of "Maharani" fame.