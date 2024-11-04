‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is 2024’s third-highest opener

2024 seems to be the year for horror comedies to become blockbusters. While Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ is the highest-grossing film of the year, Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ has also joined the ranks of top grossers in Bollywood in 2024.

The Anees Bazmee directorial has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend. As per industry tracker ‘Sacnilk’, on Sunday, the horror-comedy earned Rs 33.5 crores taking the film’s total collection to Rs 106 crores on its opening weekend.

Even though the film’s earnings on Friday and Saturday dipped almost 10 percent, it managed to make big bucks. On Friday, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ earned Rs 35.5 crores; on Saturday, it raked in Rs 37 crores. The film is the third-highest opener, after ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Singham Again’. While ‘Stree 2’ opened at Rs 55.40 crores, Singham Again’s opening figures were Rs 43.70 crores. The Kartik Aaryan starrer also earned Rs 55.30 crores worldwide on its first day.

Being part of a hit franchise already, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ surprisingly had a slow start.