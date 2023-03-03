‘Bheed’ teaser promises a story of the dark times

Anbuhav Sinha’s ‘Bheed’ looks back at the early months of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, when the migrant workers across the cities travelled back to their villages after they had no access to food or money. The filmmaker compares this recent immigrant to the 1947 partition of India. Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar headline the film, which is based on true events.

Rajkummar shared the first teaser of the film, which is releasing later this month: “We are telling the story of that time where there was a divide, not in the country, but in society. ‘Bheed’, is a story of the darkest times, in black and white. Releasing in cinemas on March 24, 2023.”

The brief teaser cross cuts between photographs from the partition to 2020.