'Bhediya' was physically exhausting: Varun

'Bhediya' star Varun Dhawan recently wrote a thank you note to the creature comedy's team and his audience for showering him with support and love. Varun, who plays a werewolf in the film, also shared a behind-the-scenes video on his social media that highlighted his transformational experience of becoming a 'bhediya', literally.

In the clip, the film's director, Amar Kaushik, said he did not want Varun to cut his beard or wax his chest hair to look more relatable to the average person. He wanted him to be presentable but not very groomed, adding in Hindi: "Varun did not look like a Bhaskar. So, regarding the beard he had kept during the pandemic, I told him to keep it and also not cut his chest hair. For this part, Varun removed that star tag from his system and I could only see Bhaskar at the end of the day."

Meanwhile, Varun shared how the scenes that featured him becoming a werewolf were the hardest for him because they did not involve any dialogue.

"There are no dialogues and so much physical acting involved. It was exhausting. I hope people will say Amar Kaushik (the director) has been able to extract a different Varun, one that they hadn't seen before," the actor signed off, as his note read, "Playing 'bhediya' has been by far the most challenging character I have ever played. The physical exhaustion I used to feel post-doing the transformational scenes I can't explain. Thank you, Amar Kaushik, 'Maddock Films', 'Jio Studios' and 'Dinesh Vijan' for this opportunity. To my audience, thank you for the love."

'Bhediya' has been performing decently at the box office despite the massive 'Drishyam 2' wave. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.