'Bhediya' is an emotional rollercoaster: Varun Dhawan

The role of a werewolf is on the bucket list of many actors as it brings together many elements of magical realism, fantasy and drama and Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is no different. The actor, who played the titular role of a wolf in his film ‘Bhediya’, recently shared that the role enriched the actor in him.

‘Bhediya’ is a horror-comedy and it follows the hilarious and spooky travesties of Bhaskar’s (Dhawan) life after he is bitten by the mythical creature in the dense jungles of Arunachal Pradesh. As Bhaskar finds himself mysteriously transforming into a shape-shifting werewolf, his friends and he set out on a mission to find some much-needed answers which only led to more twists and turns and lots of laughter.

Talking about the film, Varun said: “ ‘Bhediya’ is not just an exciting werewolf tale, but an emotional rollercoaster that promises to keep you hooked. Playing Bhaskar was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that enriched me tremendously as an actor. I can still remember the excitement I felt when I first read the script. And now as it premieres digitally, I am reliving that thrill.”

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who plays the role of a mythical creature, said: “The movie holds a special place in my heart as it gave me the opportunity to play a character that I had no reference point to. Moreover, the unique and thrilling script introduced a new genre in Indian cinema. I believe that ‘Bhediya’ has paved the way for more such innovative concepts and I am excited for viewers to see how we have brought this unique concept to life on screen.”

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee. Produced by ‘Jio Studios’ and ‘Maddock Films’, ‘Bhediya’ will stream on ‘JioCinema’ from May 26, 2023.