Beyonce breaks record of Grammy wins of all time with 32 awards

The star-studded event of the Grammy Awards 2023, which happened with much zeal and enthusiasm, witnessed Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Luke Combs, Mary J Blige, Harry Styles, Bad Sam Smith, Bunny and many others in attendance.

Bad Bunny opened the night with a terrific performance, featuring pyrotechnics and dancers in traditional dress. Many celebrities got up to dance, including Taylor Swift. Styles performed his song ‘As It Was’. Sam Smith and Kim Petras delivered a powerful performance of their song ‘Unholy’.

The ceremony also paid tribute to three lost icons, including Loretta Lynn, who passed away in October; Christine McVie, the ‘Fleetwood Mac’ singer-songwriter who died in November and Takeoff, the Migos rapper who was shot and killed in November.

Viola Davis earned the rare EGOT status, becoming the third black woman in history to receive the honour. Moreover, the Grammys also celebrated 50 years of ‘Hip Hop’ with a lineup of musicians, leading to loud applause and cheers from the audience.

Beyonce broke the record of Grammy wins of all time with 32 awards. Apart from winning ‘Best Dance/ Electronic Album’ for ‘Renaissance’, she also won ‘Cuff it’ for ‘Best R&B’ song. On the other hand, Kendrick Lamar has had several big wins for the night. Sam Smith and Kim Petras won ‘Best Pop Duo Performance’, beating out the likes of Coldplay-BTS’s ‘My Universe’ and ABBA. Petras made history as the first trans woman to win a Grammy. Lizzo walked away with ‘Record of the Year’ award.