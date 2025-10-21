Bengali celebs spread Diwali cheers

For some, it was spending quality time and digging into sumptuous delicacies with friends and for some, it was a night of extreme devotion and light. The Tollywood celebrities were glowing in their ethnic attire as they took time off from their shooting schedule to spend time with friends and family this Diwali.

While Raj Chakraborty and Subhashree Ganguly went to Naihati’s Boro Maa to show their reverence, Dev was looking handsome in black as he was present in Tamluk for a Kali Puja opening. Later, he also attended the Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s Kali Puja at her residence. He also took time out to light crackers with Rukmini Maitra.





















Yash and Nusrat Jahan made sure they spent the festival of lights at home.













Parambrata Chatterjee and his wife Piya’s Diwali surrounded their newborn boy.



















