Benedict Cumberbatch to lead Netflix new series 'Eric'

Los Angeles: Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is set to headline Netflix’s upcoming series ‘Eric’ and will also serve as executive producer on the show.

According to the entertainment website ‘Deadline’, Cumberbatch will essay the role of a puppeteer whose son goes missing in 1980s Manhattan.

Abi Morgan has penned the six-part show. Actors Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher II, Dan Fogler and Phoebe Nicholls round out the cast.

The story follows Vincent Anderson (Cumberbatch), a grief-stricken puppeteer on a leading TV show, whose young boy goes missing and who finds solace through his friendship with Eric, the monster that lives under his son’s bed.

Morgan’s ‘Little Chick’ banner is producing the series. Jane Featherstone, Lucy Dyke and Lucy Forbes are attached as executive producers.

“ ‘Eric’ is a dark and crazy journey into the heart of 1980’s New York, and the good bad and ugly world of Vincent. The chance to work with Benedict and the creative team at ‘Sister Pictures’ and ‘Netflix’, is irresistible,” Morgan said in a statement.

Cumberbatch is also set to star in Netflix’s untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl movie.