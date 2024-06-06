Being legally blind has been ‘advantageous’ to Jake Gyllenhaal’s acting career

Jake Gyllenhaal recently shared how his legal blindness has been beneficial to his acting career. He spoke openly about this in an interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, saying that he prefers to see his disability as an advantage rather than a hindrance.

Gyllenhaal explained that being legally blind has been a part of his life for as long as he can remember. “I’ve never known anything else," he said. He finds a sense of peace when he can’t see clearly in the morning before putting on his glasses. “It’s a place where I can be with myself,” he added.

One significant example of how his condition has helped him is from his role in the 2015 movie ‘Southpaw’. In a pivotal scene where his character learns about his wife’s death, Gyllenhaal chooses to perform without his contacts. This allowed him to listen more intensely and deliver a more authentic performance.

This isn’t the first time Gyllenhaal has talked about his vision. In a 2017 interview with the ‘Telegraph’, he shared that he has 20/1250 vision, which made him an easy target for bullies when he was a kid. His corrective glasses often led to teasing, making him feel sensitive and vulnerable. These childhood experiences, though difficult, seem to have helped him in portraying fight scenes in his movies.

For instance, in Amazon’s reboot of the classic ‘Road House’, Gyllenhaal faced off against retired UFC fighter Conor McGregor. McGregor enjoyed working with him and recalled a scene where he got to throw Gyllenhaal over a bar. Despite taking a few hits during filming, Gyllenhaal also managed to ‘give back’ in the fight scenes. McGregor praised Gyllenhaal for being patient and helpful throughout the filming process.

Gyllenhaal’s legal blindness has undeniably shaped his approach to acting, providing him with unique ways to connect with his characters and deliver powerful performances. His positive outlook on his disability as an asset rather than a limitation serves as an inspiration.