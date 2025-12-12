Being an emotional anchor in any action film is very important: Chitrangada Singh

Mumbai: Chitrangada Singh, who will be seen alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming film ‘Battle of Galwan’, praised the superstar and said working with him has been a great experience. The much-anticipated is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. It is directed by Apoorva Lakhia of ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’ fame.

“An actor can only do what is written in the script and as actors, you have to add something. Luckily, with Salman, there is a lot of improvising; he likes to improvise on set, so a lot of moments and things are improvised. Salman is a very big name and I am trying to do my best,” Singh told PTI.

Without divulging details about her role, Singh said as an actor, it’s her responsibility to shine through even in a supporting part. “Being an emotional anchor in any action or any such film is very important. So, all that is written already in the script. Besides, if you do a good job, even if it is a five-minute role, you will always be remembered and that matters,” she said when asked about the length of her role in the film.

Singh said ‘Battle of Galwan’ is an important film and she is blessed to be part of it. “I come from an army background, so it is very important and it is an important film,” the actress, who is awaiting the release of the ‘Netflix’ film ‘Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders’, said.

The film is likely to arrive in theatres in January 2026.