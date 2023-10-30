Being a public personality is challenging, says Priyanka Chopra

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has proven her acting mettle over the years with projects like ‘Fashion’, ‘Barfi’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ and many others. The actor has now built a formidable career in the West as well, with projects like ‘Quantico’, ‘Baywatch’ and the ‘Amazon Prime Video’ series ‘Citadel’.

But she has never let her career define who she is. She explained how she separated her personal life from her professional life while she was in conversation with Bhumi Pednekar at the ongoing Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

The ‘Quantico’ star stated that being a public personality is challenging and has the potential to consume her entirely. “My job is my job. It’s not my existence. It’s not my designation. It is not who I am,” said Priyanka.

She further added, “Who I am is a woman who goes home. Who I am is the person who is going to see my mom right now. Who I am is the person who’s really missing my daughter and my husband. Who I am is that. When I go to work, it’s my job.”

“Because our jobs are tough, we’re public people. It can consume you completely. You feel like agar ‘Twitter’ pe aapke baare mein 1000 log bura bol rahe hain, toh aapki puri zindagi kharaab hai. (If 1000 people are criticising you on ‘Twitter’, then you start feeling that your entire life is awful). It’s not true,” concluded the actor.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen in Ilya Naishuller’s film ‘Heads of State’, co-starring ‘The Suicide Squad’ actors John Cena and Idris Elba. The shooting of the film had been put on hold because of the SAG-AFTRA strike.