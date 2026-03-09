Behind the Scenes of ‘Subedaar’: Anil Kapoor pushes his limits for the film’s gruelling action

Anil Kapoor proves yet again that he doesn’t age - he upgrades. In the recently released ‘Prime Original’ movie ‘Subedaar’, Kapoor delivers one of the most physically demanding performances of his career, stepping into the fierce and formidable shoes of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a character many are already calling the ‘Desi John Wick.’

A newly released behind-the-scenes video captures Kapoor in a never-before-seen action avatar, pushing himself through gruelling rehearsals, weightlifting drills and high-risk stunt sequences to bring the character to life. Director Suresh Triveni reflected on the relentless preparation that went into the film, revealing how Kapoor chose to perform most of the physically taxing sequences himself across a demanding 44-day action schedule.

Recalling some of the toughest moments on set, Triveni shared, “At his age, that level of physical activity is incredible. I used to feel guilty. His effort and passion were so inspiring for the entire team. Physically, one of the most challenging days was shooting in the ravines and a street sequence where he had to perform through constant noise and chaos. There’s a staircase scene where he is rigged and pulled through an actual structure and he did it all by himself.”

He further recalled how Kapoor nonchalantly teased him about the sequence, saying, “He told me, ‘Tu karle na. Main toh karunga hi’. We were extremely careful because it was a real staircase, but he did it and we got the shot. But I had to do it first.”

Speaking about preparing for the role, Anil Kapoor shared, “‘Subedaar’ demanded a level of physical and emotional commitment that pushed me in ways I hadn’t experienced in a long time. I trained hard, rehearsed extensively and chose to perform many of the action sequences myself because the character needed that authenticity. When you play someone like Subedaar Arjun Maurya, the strength can’t be a costume you wear; it has to come from within. Every bruise, every long day on set was worth it to bring that honesty to the screen.”

Directed by Suresh Triveni, ‘Subedaar’ is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor and Triveni under ‘Opening Image Films’, in association with ‘Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network’. The film also stars Radhikka Madan alongside a stellar ensemble including Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, Khushboo Sundar and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.