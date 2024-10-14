‘Been a big fan of Alia Bhatt’s ever since I’ve watched her movies’

Sharvari, who is all set to share screen space with Alia Bhatt in the upcoming spy film ‘Alpha’, said that she has been a big fan of the star ever since she watched her movies.

“That was a dream come true. Because I’ve been such a big fan of Alia’s ever since I watched her movies. She’s incredible,” Sharvari said during the ‘IFP Festival’, one of the world’s leading festivals for all things ‘Creativity X Culture’.

The 27-year-old actress never thought she would get an opportunity to work with Alia so early in her career.

“I never thought that so early on in my career I’d get an opportunity to work with Alia and headline a project like ‘Alpha’ with her. So, for me, it is a dream come true,” she said.

The festival hosted the second day of its fourteenth season on October 13 at Mehboob Studio, Mumbai. On day two, Sharvari engaged in a conversation with Kopal Khanna, co-founder of ‘Tape A Tale’, during the session ‘Qisse with Kopal’.

The actress, who is currently riding high on the success of ‘Munjya’, ‘Vedaa’ and ‘Maharaj’, shared that working alongside Alia feels like an ongoing master class.

“I get to learn from her every single day and it’s like a master class. I’m always observing her, always trying to learn more from her. I think the journey has just started for us and it’s going to be incredible,” said Sharvari.