Bebo is back with her witty comebacks in 'Koffee With Karan' S8

After three fun episodes, filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to host Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the upcoming episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 8. In the latest promo, it appeared that Karan put his guests on the spot, leaving no room for escape. However, true to her style, Kareena responded with witty comebacks and humorous one-liners, leaving Karan amused and in stitches.

Karan welcomed Alia and Kareena on the show and said, “One feels like my firstborn, the other feels like my spirit soul.” Kareena said, “I am back” and Alia added, “On this very controversial couch.” Alia is then excited to hear about ‘new things’ on the show. Talking about how Karan is everyone’s go-to person, Alia said, “Karan is either getting a call from Varun or Sid. They don’t even listen or say hello.”

In Kareena’s rapid-fire round, Karan asked her, “Do you consider Deepika Padukone as your competition?” The K3G star immediately said, “I think this is Alia’s question for her rapid-fire, not for me.”

Kareena was also asked about not attending the ‘Gadar 2’ success party. Karan put her in a tough spot and asked about her ‘history’ with Ameesha Patel. He then reminded her that she was supposed to do ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ and Kareena responded by saying, “I am ignoring this.”

Sharing the new promo, Karan wrote, “Doesn’t get more ‘phat; than this!!! Watch the loveliest queens, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt on the new episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’, streams from November 16.”

When Karan asked Kareena and Alia how they are related (Alia is married to Kareena’s cousin Ranbir Kapoor), Kareena said as the director of K3G, he’s better positioned to answer the question. When he erroneously called Kareena Alia’s bhabhi (sister-in-law), the actor said, “I am no one’s Bhabhi.” A laughing Alia said that Karan was getting trolled by Kareena.