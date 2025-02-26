‘Be Happy’ to debut on Prime Video in March

New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan-starrer ‘Be Happy’, a heartwarming exploring the father-daughter bond, will premiere on ‘Prime Video’ on March 14.

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza, known for films such as ‘ABCD’ movies, ‘Street Dancer 3D’ and ‘Race 3’, has directed the movie, which also features Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Inayat Verma, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi.

In the movie, Abhishek plays the role of a devoted single father Shiv and his spirited, quick-witted daughter, Dhara (Verma).

“Wise beyond her years, Dhara dreams of performing on the stage of the country’s biggest dance reality show. But when an unexpected crisis threatens to shatter that dream, Shiv is faced with an impossible choice. Determined to keep his daughter’s hopes alive, he embarks on an extraordinary journey-challenging fate, rediscovering himself and uncovering the true meaning of happiness along the way,” read the official logline.

The film is produced under the banner of ‘Remo Dsouza Entertainment Pvt Ltd’ by D’Souza’s wife Lizelle Remo D'Souza.

“For Lizelle and me, ‘Be Happy’ is a true passion project - a deeply moving story that celebrates the special bond between a father and daughter through the magic of music and dance. It’s a relationship that’s universal and transcends cultures and we wanted to bring that emotion to life in a way that feels both authentic and uplifting,” D'Souza said.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, ‘Prime Video’, India, said the streamer is committed to telling stories that entertain, engage and resonate deeply with audiences around the world.