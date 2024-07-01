'Barzakh' is downright experimental and I love it: Fawad Khan

New Delhi: Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan said that he jumped at the opportunity to feature in the upcoming drama series ‘Barzakh’ as he always wanted to attempt something ‘out of the ordinary’.

Asim Abbasi, known for ‘Churails’ and ‘Cake’, has directed the show which reunites the actor with his ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ co-star Sanam Saeed. It is produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan.

Khan said that working on ‘Barzakh’ was an amazing experience.

“I grew to love the people I was working with and it felt like being at home. After having seen ‘Cake’, when I was approached for ‘Barzakh’, I jumped at the opportunity. Asim’s work sets him apart as a very unique director whose emphasis is on character development in a way that is contemporary. Also, I’ve always wanted to attempt something out of the ordinary and ‘Barzakh’ is nothing ordinary. It’s downright experimental and I love it. Asim and Shailja are a power combo. They’ve tuned into each other’s sensibilities and aesthetics. That makes the process all the easier,” the actor said.

According to the makers, ‘Barzakh’ blends magical realism with supernatural fantasy in a family reunion setting, promising an unforgettable narrative. It will have its worldwide premiere on Zindagi’s ‘YouTube’ and ‘ZEE5’ on July 19.

The trailer of the series was released on Monday.