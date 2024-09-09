Barry Keoghan on 'Peaky Blinders' film: It’s going to be epic

Los Angeles: Irish actor Barry Keoghan says he loved the script of the upcoming "Peaky Blinders" movie, which he believes is going to be "epic".

Though details on his role are under wraps, the Oscar-nominated actor said that he has read the script of the ‘Netflix’ film.

Keoghan will star along with Cillian Murphy, who is reprising his role as Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby from the 2013 drama series "Peaky Blinders" in the new film. Tom Harper is set to direct the project written by Steven Knight.

"I wouldn’t be attached to it if I didn’t read the script. But yeah, I read the script and loved it and have chatted to Cillian about it and it’s going to be epic," he told ‘IndieWire’.

Rebecca Ferguson is also part of the film, which was officially confirmed in June this year and is expected to start production in the coming months.

Keoghan's latest project "Bird" was screened at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival on September 7. Helmed by Andrea Arnold, it is a coming-of-age story slated to be released in November.