'Barbie' star Simu Liu is in awe of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

‘Barbie’ is scheduled to hit theaters on Friday. Simu Liu, who also features in the upcoming Greta Gerwig movie, recently spoke about ‘RRR’. He also said that he wants to work in Bollywood movies someday and went on to compare the industry with his movie ‘Barbie’.

Liu, who plays one of many Kens alongside Ryan Gosling in the live-action film, said that like Bollywood, ‘Barbie’ has music and there’s a lot of ‘singing and dancing’. He added that he wishes to do a Bollywood dance number.

‘RRR’ continues to impress audiences in the West since its digital release on ‘Netflix’ and in select theatres in the US. Simu Liu is the latest Hollywood celebrity to gush over the Ram Charan and Jr NTR film.

“ ‘RRR’ this year was so phenomenal. It was absolutely incredible and it blew me away. There are a lot of similarities between ‘Barbie’ and Bollywood. There’s just a focus on musicality. There’s such music and songs like singing and dancing. The actors are performing and they’re singing and there have to be such triple threats and I feel like it’s such a natural thing for an actor to look at Bollywood and you want to kind of participate and be a part of it in some way,” Simu told a popular entertainment portal.

He further talked about his Bollywood plans: “So, yeah, I’m putting it out there. I want to be in a Bollywood movie. I want to be part of a Bollywood dance number. So, I really want to make it happen.”