‘Barbie’ leads with 18 nods at Critics' Choice Awards 2024 nominations

Nominations for the Critics’ Choice Awards 2024 were shared most recently and Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ is ruling the list with 18 nods in categories such as ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Actress’ for Margot Robbie, ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for Ryan Gosling, ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for America Ferrera, ‘Best Director’ and more.

‘Barbie’ has broken the record for most CCA nominations ever by a film. The film also ruled at the Golden Globes nominations last week.

Christopher Nolan’s biopic ‘Oppenheimer’ also raked in nominations for ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Actor’ for Cillian Murphy, ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for Emily Blunt, ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for Robert Downey Jr, ‘Best Director’ and other categories.

‘Oppenheimer’ and Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’ garnered 13 nominations each and tied for the second most for movies.

Along with Cillian Murphy, actors Bradley Cooper and Leonardo DiCaprio have also been nominated for the ‘Best Actor’ category for their films ‘Maestro’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, respectively.

Actresses Carey Mulligan and Emma Stone have also been nominated along with Margot Robbie, for ‘Best Actress’ for their respective films ‘Maestro’ and ‘Poor Things.

In the ‘Best Acting Ensemble’ category, ‘Air’, ‘Barbie’, ‘The Color Purple’, ‘The Holdovers’, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ are vying for the award.

The winners of the Critics’ Choice Awards 2024 will be announced on January 14 on The CW and the event will be hosted by Chelsea Handler.