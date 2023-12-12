‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ lead the Golden Globes 2024 nominations

Margot Robbie-starrer ‘Barbie’ and Cillian Murphy’s ‘Oppenheimer’ lead the nominations at the Golden Globe Awards with nine and eight nominations respectively. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and ‘Poor Things’ have received seven nominations each.

Hollywood actors Emma Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cillian Murphy and Da’Vine Joy Randolph are among the acting nominees, reported ‘bbc.com’.

Among the TV nominations, ‘Succession’ has topped with nine in total, including ‘Best TV Drama Series’. ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘The Diplomat’, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘The Crown’ are among other TV shows to be nominated.

South Korean film ‘Past Lives’ is the most nominated non-English language film with a total of five nominations.

Barbie’s nine nominations include Robbie as ‘Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy’, Ryan Gosling for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ and Greta Gerwig as ‘Best Director’. Three of Barbie’s nine nominations are for ‘Best Original Song’ - namely ‘Dance The Night’ by Dua Lipa, ‘I’m Just Ken’ by Ryan Gosling and ‘What Was I Made For?’ by Billie Eilish.

‘Oppenheimer’ is nominated for ‘Cinematic and Box Office Achievement’ and ‘Best Original Score’. Emily Blunt has also been nominated for her supporting role in the film. Cillian Murphy is one of the six nominees for ‘Best Actor in a Drama’ for his role in the biographical movie about J Robert Oppenheimer.

Others nominated in the category include Bradley Cooper in ‘Maestro’, Colman Domingo in ‘Rusin’ and Andrew Scott in ‘All of Us Strangers’, which is set to be released in January.