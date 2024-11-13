‘Bandish Bandits’ Season 2 returns on December 13

Come December 13, the eagerly awaited original series of Prime Video’s ‘Bandish Bandits’ returns with the next season. Season two of this hit musical drama continues its journey, artfully blending the intricate ‘ragas’, ‘talas’ and ‘bandishes’ of Indian classical music with the bold, electrifying beats of modern rock and pop, as our leads - Radhe and Tamanna - now face off against each other in the quest for acceptance and glory. The narrative delves deeper into family legacy bringing themes of individuality, empowerment and the balance between old and new to the forefront, as each character discovers and embraces their true self.

Produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, the ‘Leo Media Collective Private Limited’ production will see the return of its versatile cast including Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang and Kunaal Roy Kapur, along with new cast members, Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi and Saurabh Nayyar in pivotal roles.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Bindra and Tiwari to present this beloved musical drama to our customers. With the sophomore season of ‘Bandish Bandits’, we’ve pushed the boundaries with the music and the story, diving into themes of legacy, identity and ambition. It’s a story we’re excited to bring to our customers and are confident that it will receive the same kind of love and acclaim as the first season did,” said Nikhil Madhok, ‘Head of Originals’, ‘Prime Video India’.

Bindra said, “‘Bandish Bandits’ is a series we’re extremely proud of. With season two, we’re picking up from where we left off, but bringing in bigger conflicts as the stakes get higher and the tension between Radhe and Tamanna reaches a dramatic crescendo.”