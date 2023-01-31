Balancing personal and professional lives is like ‘standing on one leg’, says Kareena Kapoor

Star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have spoken time and again about sharing parenting responsibilities. In the latest interview, Kareena referenced her love for yoga as she said that balancing her personal and professional lives is like ‘standing on one leg’.

She was in conversation with ‘Variety’ about her new projects: Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ and Hansal Mehta’s murder mystery ‘The Buckingham Murders’.

While talking about creating a work-life balance, the actor said, “It’s literally like standing on one leg, but I’m pretty good at yoga. I’m also very lucky to have a husband who works in the same profession. We take turns as to when we have to travel.”

Kareena also added that the family is blessed to have staff that supports them.

Giving an insight into how their schedule works, the actor said that when she was shooting for Hansal’s series, Saif was at home with their kids. Now that he’s filming in Amritsar, she will be at home till March.

“And then after that, he finishes and stays home and then I go into ‘The Crew’ (Rhea Kapoor’s production, also starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon). It’s a lot of meticulous planning, but if you’re well-planned, I think you can achieve it,” the Bollywood actor said.

She added, “It’s not the quantity of time that you spend with your children, that’s what I’ve learned.”