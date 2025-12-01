Balancing motherhood and acting ‘is really hard’: Amanda Seyfried

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried, known for projects such as ‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘Mean Girls’, admitted it hasn’t been easy for her to balance motherhood and her professional career.

Seyfried is the mother of two children, an eight-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son, whom she shares with her husband and actor Thomas Sadoski. “Honestly, right now, it’s really hard,” she told entertainment magazine ‘Us Weekly’.

She added, “This is the most I’ve ever worked with two kids and I’ve never had two movies come out at the same time. And so, I'm a little bit bananas right now.”

Seyfried is gearing up for the release of two films. ‘The Housemaid’ from Paul Feig, featuring her alongside Sydney Sweeney and ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ from Mona Fastvold.

The 39-year-old actress said she is ‘proud’ of both the projects. “They couldn’t be more different. I’m very equally proud of both. I’ll be honest, ‘The Housemaid’ is… Do not read the book until you’ve seen the movie because then it will ruin the twists for you,” she added.

Seyfried’s last appeared in ‘I Don’t Understand You’. Released in 2024, the comedy horror film from David Joseph Craig also featured actors Nick Kroll, Andrew Rannells and Morgan Spector.