Bafta winner 'Boong' opens National Indian Film Festival of Australia

Mumbai: Manipuri film ‘Boong’, the first Indian film to win a BAFTA award, opened the second edition of the National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA), which, the organisers said, is one of the largest celebrations of Indian cinema outside India.

The festival, running until July 5, will screen more than 32 films across 18 Indian languages in 14 cities, with all titles receiving their Australian premieres. The launch event on Tuesday was hosted by the Mayor of the City of Greater Geelong in collaboration with the Geelong Waterfront Film Foundation.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, known internationally for his roles in ‘Bend It Like Beckham’, ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ and ‘The Big Sick’, will receive the festival’s International Indian Cinema Icon Award.

Kher said Australia held a very special place in his heart. “Festivals like this play an important role in building cultural bridges and allowing cinema to travel across borders, languages and communities,” he added.

The actor’s new directorial venture, ‘Tanvi the Great’, inspired by his 14-year-old autistic niece, will also screen as part of NIFFA’s new ‘Able + Diverse’ initiative, which focuses on representation of disability and diversity in cinema.

The festival will tour all major Australian capitals, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, and extend to regional centres including Broken Hill and Alice Springs.

Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Leena Yadav will be honoured with the Nishtha (Dedication) Award for their contributions to mainstream and socially conscious cinema.

A focus on Punjabi cinema, presented in partnership with ‘PTC Network’, will culminate in the announcement of a three-film India-Australia co-production initiative. ‘PTC Network’ CEO Rajiee Shinde will lead an industry delegation to Australia for the occasion.

The festival has secured institutional partnerships with the Western Australia Museum Boola Bardip, the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory, the State Library of Western Australia, Araluen Arts Centre and the Australia India Business Council, among others, a release said here. It also has the backing of ‘Dendy Cinemas’, ‘Reading Cinemas’ and ‘SBS’.

Festival director Anupam Sharma said NIFFA had evolved beyond a film showcase. “NIFFA is no longer just a festival, it has become a national platform for conversations around cinema, culture, community and commerce,” he said.