BAFTA apologises to Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo for racial slur outburst by a guest

The British Academy issued an apology following the use of a racial slur by Tourette’s syndrome campaigner John Davidson when ‘Sinners’ stars Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting an award during the award ceremony.

The outburst, caused by Davidson’s condition, was heard during the broadcast and the racial slur was spoken when Jordan and Lindo presented the award for Best Visual Effects to ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’.

“At the BAFTA Film Awards last night, our guests heard very offensive language that carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many. We want to acknowledge the harm this has caused, address what happened and apologise to all. One of our guests, John Davidson MBE, has Tourette’s Syndrome and has devoted his life to educating and campaigning for a better understanding of this condition. Tourette’s Syndrome causes involuntary verbal tics that the individual has no control over. Such tics are in no way a reflection of an individual’s beliefs and are not intentional. John Davidson is an executive producer of the BAFTA-nominated film, ‘I Swear’, which is based on his life experience,” the Academy said in a statement posted on its official website.

The BAFTA said they had taken measures by making those attending the ceremony on Sunday aware of Davidson’s condition.

“Early in the ceremony, a loud tic in the form of a profoundly offensive term was heard by many people in the room. Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the time and we apologise unreservedly to them and to all those impacted. We would like to thank Michael and Delroy for their incredible dignity and professionalism. During the ceremony, John chose to leave the auditorium and watch the rest of the ceremony from a screen and we would like to thank him for his dignity and consideration of others, on what should have been a night of celebration for him,” the statement further read.