‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ to be released on Eid 2024

Akshay Kumar marked the beginning of the New Year by officially announcing the release date of his highly anticipated film, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, also featuring Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The Khiladi actor shared an exciting motion poster on Monday, revealing that the film is set to hit theaters on Eid in 2024.

The motion poster showcases Akshay and Tiger jet skiing together against picturesque backdrops, setting the tone for an action-packed film. Akshay took to social media to share the poster with a caption that read, “Aapka naya saal bada bane, chhoti chhoti khushiyon se. Happy New Year, from ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. Don’t forget to block Eid 2024 to meet us in theatres. Let’s rock 2024!” Tiger Shroff also shared the same post on ‘Instagram’.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has been filmed in diverse locations, including Scotland, London, India and the UAE.

Ali Abbas Zafar expressed his excitement about the project in an earlier interview with a top news organisation, stating, “I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is very close to the audience’s heart and bringing all the entertaining elements in this mass entertainer for the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for Eid 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!”