‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ reminds Rakul Preet Singh of ‘John Wick’

On Eid, the cinephiles were treated to the much-awaited action drama ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie has been garnering a lot of attention and love, not just by fans but by industry personalities as well. Even producer Jackky Bhagnani’s wife and actor Rakul Preet Singh has been coloured impressed with the movie and shared her review of the film.

Taking to her social media, Rakul shared a long post. She was quick to share words of appreciation for the cast, their performance and the storyline. Proud wife even mentioned that ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ reminds her of Hollywood’s highly loved movie ‘John Wick’.

“What a slick, kickass and adrenaline-pumping film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is!! What are those insane action sequences and equally crackling humor and bromance? Killer performance by all. Reminded me of ‘John Wick’ and ‘Extraction’. Please watch this one in the theatres guys. So proud of you Jackky Bhagnani!! It requires guts to create this scale.”

As aforementioned, several Bollywood luminaries have enjoyed the film.

After the special screening of the movie, which was held on April 10, ‘Pathaan’ director Siddharth Anand also took to his social media handle to share his review.

He wrote, “Tiger Shroff, my munna! You were too good! So refreshing to see you in a light-hearted and fun role after so long. Good luck Ali Abbas Zafar bro! Wish you big success again! Thoroughly enjoyed the film - fun banters, filled with action and a superb interval twist! Extremely well produced, so congratulations Vashu ji and Jacky! Go enjoy the film on the big screen guys!!!”

Meanwhile, besides ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, the big screen has also been graced by Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Maidaan’. With these movies locking the horns on the big screen the cinephiles are in for a treat.