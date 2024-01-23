‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ new poster unveiled by makers

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

Most recently, the creators of the movie unveiled a captivating new poster in anticipation of the film’s teaser premiere. Widely circulated on multiple social media platforms, the visual showcased the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

The poster depicted Akshay and Tiger positioned back-to-back, armed with guns and immersed in what appeared to be a heated firefight with the antagonists. Both actors sported a weathered look, displaying visible wounds and cuts on their faces. The background depicted a chaotic scene, complete with explosions, helicopters and missiles, setting the stage for an intense and action-packed narrative.

Akshay shared the poster with the caption, “When it comes to saving the world, tere piche tera yaar khada hai! The ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ teaser is out tomorrow. Take a look.”

Last week, another poster was revealed, giving a glimpse of the thrilling ride. It featured Akshay and Tiger fully armed with guns in their hands, wearing bulletproof jackets and helicopters hovering around them. Tiger could be seen flaunting his biceps, while the duo posed intensely for the cameras.

The poster has a note: “The world is about to end and our heroes will rise.”

Sharing the poster on social media, Akshay and Tiger wrote in their caption, “Back at doing our favourite thing on the big screen - action. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ teaser out on January 24, 2024.” The teaser for the movie will reportedly span 100 seconds.

Produced by ‘Pooja Entertainment’ and ‘AAZ Films’, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is slated to be released on Eid this year.