‘Bad tummies, broken bodies’

Janhvi Kapoor recently participated in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA) session on ‘Reddit’. The actor opened up about her upcoming film, the sports drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, also starring Rajkummar Rao.

She said that both she and Rajkummar were tired after a long day when they were asked to shoot a romantic scene for the film. She wrote, “Most of mine and Raj’s romantic moments in the movie - we were completely exhausted. I think one of our first romantic moments was after a 20-hour shift and both of us were feeling like we were dead. We had bad tummies, our bodies were broken and then we had to look like we were falling in love and we were going to have our first kiss, but really, we were feeling like we were dying inside.”

‘Reddit’ is one of the most prominent platforms for Bollywood gossip on the internet. However, Janhvi said that she finds the website ‘scary’. When a user asked Janhvi if she lurks on ‘Reddit’ like many other celebrities, the actor said, “I actually don’t. Honestly, I feel like I’ve fleetingly heard, like, threads, I think, like, threads and theories on ‘Reddit’ and it has always kind of scared me a little bit. The scrutiny, I guess, on ‘Reddit’, seems a bit extreme.”

“I think my sister’s (Khushi Kapoor) is quite in sync and hooked on to what’s going on ‘Reddit’ and sometimes I’ll ask her what the tea is on ‘Reddit’, but I myself don’t. I mean, I don’t know how, I think I tried once, but I just couldn’t understand how to, like, see what the threads are, all of these things. But no, I think I want to protect myself from it a bit,” she added.

Janhvi and Rajkummar’s ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ is all set to release in theatres on May 31.