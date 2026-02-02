Bad Bunny wins ‘Album of the Year’ Award at 2026 Grammy Awards

Bad Bunny won ‘Album of the Year’ at the 2026 Grammy Awards for his critically acclaimed ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’, closing out a surprising and history-making night. It’s the first time a Spanish-language album has taken home the top prize. Harry Styles presented the award - the English singer previously took home the top prize in 2023 for ‘Harry’s House’. He beat Bad Bunny that year, who was nominated for ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, the first Spanish-language album to be up in the category.

Billie Eilish won ‘Song of the Year’ for ‘Wildflower’ and used the moment to add her voice to the chorus of musicians criticising immigration authorities. Immigration was a pointed theme of the night. The first time Bad Bunny was on stage - after winning the award for música urbana album - he used his speech to share an anti-ICE message, highlighting the humanity of all people.

Before that, Olivia Dean was named ‘Best New Artist’. “I never really imagined that I would be up here,” she said, receiving her first Grammy while wiping away tears. “I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant. I wouldn’t be here. I am a product of bravery and I think that those people deserve to be celebrated.”

Those statements all aired live on the CBS telecast. Earlier in the day, at the Premiere Ceremony where 86 Grammys are handed out, artists were equally as pointed about ICE and immigration enforcement.

Shaboozey accepted the award for ‘Country Duo/Group Performance’ with tears in his eyes. Kehlani, who won her first-ever Grammys, ended her acceptance speech with “Imma leave this and say, (expletive) ICE.”

“I’m scared,” Gloria Estefan said of the current political moment backstage at the Grammys. “There are hundreds of children in detention centres. I don’t recognise my country right now.”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA won ‘Record of the Year’ at the 2026 Grammy Awards Sunday night for ‘Luther’. Cher presented the award and mistakenly said it goes to ‘Luther Vandross’ instead of Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Lamar also won the first televised award of the night, Rap Album for ‘GNX’, accepting the trophy from Queen Latifah and Doechii. The victory means Lamar broke Jay-Z’s record to become the rapper with the most career Grammys. Jay-Z has 25; after he took home the best rap album and record of the year, Lamar’s total is 27.

Pop vocal album went to Lady Gaga for ‘Mayhem’, while pop solo performance went to Lola Young for ‘Messy’, whose speech playfully lived up to the song’s spirit. The inaugural contemporary country album category went to Jelly Roll for ‘Beautifully Broken’.

This year, the Grammys renamed the country album to contemporary country album and added a traditional country album category, a distinction that exists in other genres. But the news arrived right after Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ won best country album, inspiring backlash online.

Pharrell Williams received the Dr Dre Global Impact Award.

A powerful Grammy Awards in ‘Memoriam’ segment celebrated the legacies of the late D'Angelo and Roberta Flack at the 68th annual ceremony Sunday night. Lauryn Hill appeared on the Grammy stage for the first time since 1999, when she became the first hip-hop artist to win album of the year for her ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’.

During the Premiere Ceremony held at the adjacent Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles ahead of the main show, the Dalai Lama won his first Grammy for an audiobook, narration and storytelling recording, beating out Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

‘Golden’ from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ won Song Written for visual media at the Premiere Ceremony, marking the first time a K-pop act has won a Grammy. Songwriters delivered their acceptance speech in both English and Korean, highlighting the song’s bilingual appeal.

The music film went to ‘Music for John Williams’, which means director Steven Spielberg has officially won his first Grammy. That makes him an EGOT winner - an artist with an Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Oscar.