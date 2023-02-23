Backstreet Boys to come to India with their ‘DNA World Tour’ in May

Mumbai: Popular American boy band Backstreet Boys, known for their songs such as ‘Quit Playing Games’, ‘As Long as You Love Me’ and ‘Shape of My Heart’, on Wednesday announced that they set to return to India after 13 years with their ‘DNA World Tour’ in May.

'The Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour' will be a two-city tour, which will be held at Mumbai’s Jio World Gardens and in New Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on May 4 and 5, respectively.

The ‘Backstreet Boys’, formed in 1993 with AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson along with Nick Carter and Brian Littrell, had last toured India in 2010.

‘BookMyShow’, India’s leading entertainment destination along with Live Nation is bringing the world-renowned band to the country this time.

In a press statement, ‘BookMyShow’ said registrations for the much-awaited concert are live exclusively on their platform.

The next phase of ‘DNA World Tour’, which began in 2019, will kickstart from May 1 in Egypt and further move to places such as India, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Israel and South Africa.

The tour will celebrate the band's history of flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess and the band will belt out hits such as ‘I Want it That Way’, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ and ‘As Long as You Love Me’, along with the latest hits from their recent album ‘DNA’ including ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’, ‘Chances’ and ‘No Place’, amongst others.

The band had last years released the first episode of their new documentary series ‘Making of the DNA Tour’, giving fans an inside look of the preparation of their tour.

