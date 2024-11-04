‘Baby John’ taster cut: Varun Dhawan is a single dad fighting a haunting past

The ‘taster cut’ of Varun Dhawan’s highly anticipated film ‘Baby John’ was unveiled, showcasing the actor in a never-before-seen avatar. This high-octane action film is an adaptation of Vijay’s blockbuster ‘Theri’, reimagined on a grand scale with intensified action and heightened drama. ‘Theri’ was directed by Atlee and starred Vijay in the lead role. ‘Baby John’ also has Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in important roles.

The teaser begins with the voiceover of a child, who is the daughter of Varun’s character in the film. Varun enters the frame as a police officer who faces an attack from a mob. This massy masala film features Varun fighting goons while simultaneous scenes also show him cooking a meal in the kitchen. Displaying his action avatar, he delivers heavy dialogues like, “Mere jaise bahot aaye honge, main pehli baar aaya hun (‘Many might have come before me, but I am here for the first time’).”

The teaser also offers glimpses of Keerthy as a would-be bride walking down the aisle. Wamiqa Gabbi makes a brief appearance in the clip as well. However, it’s Jackie Shroff who steals the show as he appears as the menacing villain Babbar Sher in the teaser.

‘Baby John’ is produced by Atlee, who recently broke numerous box office records with his directorial work on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’. The film is helmed by A Kaleeswaran, with music composed by S Thaman. ‘Baby John’ is produced by Priya Atlee, Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande and it is set to hit theaters on December 25.