'Baby John' is almost like an 'Indian Thali', says Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan recently talked about the preparation that went behind the scenes in ‘Baby John’ to execute the intense action sequences. Speaking with ‘Variety’, the actor said that the film covers a variety of themes and is almost like an ‘Indian Thali’.

In the interview, Varun said, “In my childhood, I loved this film called ‘Hum’ by Mukul Anand, which has Amitabh Bachchan. He plays almost a double role, a dual identity kind of character. ‘Baby John’ has similar themes. It also has another theme of protection of women in this country and how it’s done. There’s a solution also for it, which is good parenting versus bad parenting. It’s almost like an ‘Indian Thali’ (platter), which has very different cultural cuisine.”

Varun, who earlier headlined Prime Video India’s spy action thriller series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, said that the style of filming in Baby John was certainly the most demanding as an actor.

“When I did ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ with directors Raj and DK, it felt like a piece of cake actually because that was very differently engineered. No shooting day felt easy ever. There was no light shooting day. Everything felt heavy. Everything felt big,” he added.

‘Baby John’ is an action thriller directed by Kalees and produced by ‘Jawan’ fame Atlee. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav, with Salman Khan in a cameo appearance.

Varun is currently shooting for Shashank Khaitan’s romantic comedy ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. He also had David Dhawan’s comedy ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in his kitty.