Babil Khan sings praises of his 'The Railway Men' co-star Kay Kay Menon

Babil Khan and Kay Kay Menon are currently seen sharing screen space in the ‘Netflix’ streaming series ‘The Railway Men’, which is set against the terrible backdrop of the Bhopal Gas Leak incident in 1984.

At the 54th International Film Festival of India in Panaji, Goa, Babil and Kay Kay talked about their experiences of working with each other for the first time and they couldn’t stop showering praises on one another.

Speaking about Kay Kay, Babil said, “We talk about him a lot and he’s a versatile actor. He used to gossip a lot about irrelevant things. Like, ‘Why isn’t this plastic bottle made of metal?’ I remember that but I wasn’t part of that chemistry. I think when two actors are working, you don’t go and interrupt anything. But I can just say one thing. Working with KK sir on this film? I feel like I’ve forgotten everything.”

Talking about how the talented actor helped him cope with his father’s demise, Babil continued, “At that time I was going through a loss. A huge loss. I lost my best friend and my father in one day, in one night. And I think it was around seven or eight months before I started shooting for this. And when I would arrive on set, that was the only time I felt like I belonged anywhere. When I was in that gym with KK sir, that was the only time in that period of my life where I felt like I belonged somewhere. And I think to make a human being feel like they belong is the greatest gift you can give to anyone.”

Adding to Babil’s statement, Kay Kay said, “I think Babil is an individual in himself. He has something that will take him to greater heights. Once you watch this series, you will realise that. So, for him to preserve and maintain that spark of his, is his own journey. And that’s what I’ve observed about him since I’ve worked with him very closely. He is a man of heart. He is a man of soul. I think he maintains that spirit.”