Babil Khan says the industry 'broke him' as a person

Babil Khan, who entered the Hindi film industry excitedly, has grown more serious over the past four years. In a recent interview with a leading media house, after the release of his cyber thriller ‘Logout’, the actor spoke about his experiences and challenges as a newcomer in the film industry. Reflecting on this change, he mentioned feeling a strong connection to a message he came across during an interview where Ranbir Kapoor, speaking with Nikhil Kamath, wore a t-shirt that read, ‘authenticity is transient’.

Explaining further, the 25-year-old shared that being in the public eye often forces people into a stuck image, with others saying, ‘Abhi aap yahi ho’. However, he believes that as a human being, he will change. He feels that his truth evolves every day and accepts that he won’t be the same person he was four years ago or even the same four years from now.

Talking about how the industry affected his change, Babil, who recently returned to the screen after a one-and-a-half-year break with ‘Logout’, shared his experience. Babil shared that he entered the industry with an open heart, but the experience ended up hurting him deeply, leading to a lot of pain and anxiety. Looking back, he sees those struggles as important lessons that shaped him into a better person. He believes that everything that happens in life, even the difficult moments, should be seen as opportunities to grow. According to him, blaming situations and asking ‘why me’ only holds a person back from evolving.

Although he admitted that his perspective on life has changed, he said his core priorities remain the same. He explained, “It’s just that every day you go through something and it changes your perspective. You don’t change as a person, but your perspective needs to change and evolve.” Babil also shared that kindness remains his highest priority, believing that without it, humanity has no future.