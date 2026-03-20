Babil Khan remembers late Irrfan Khan in emotional post

New Delhi: Babil Khan shared throwback pictures on social media as he remembered his late father and notable cinema star, Irrfan Khan.

Irrfan, known for his acclaimed performances in films such as ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, ‘The Lunchbox’ and ‘Hindi Medium’, died on April 29 in Mumbai, aged 53. The late actor was battling a rare neuroendocrine tumour since 2018.

Babil uploaded his childhood pictures on his ‘Instagram’ handle on Thursday, which featured him alongside the late actor. “To begin again, remembering you. With my feet planted firm in my roots,” he wrote in the caption.

Babil, who followed in his father’s footsteps to become an actor, made his acting debut in 2022 with Netflix’s psychological drama ‘Qala’, which also starred Triptii Dimri.

He often shares unseen posts with Irrfan on social media.

Besides his notable work in Hindi cinema, Irrfan also featured in Hollywood projects, including ‘The Warrior’, ‘Life of Pi’ and ‘Jurassic World’, among others.