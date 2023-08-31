Babil Khan opens up about being compared to his father Irrfan

After making a mark in a supporting role in ‘Qala’, Babil Khan is all set to headline the film, ‘Friday Night Plan’. In a recent interview, he revealed that he was always scared of his father and legendary actor Irrfan Khan’s ‘greatness’, which is why it took him so much time to accept his desire to act. During his conversation with ‘Film Companion’, Babil shared his heartfelt desire to have his father witness his accomplishments and feel proud of him.

When asked if comparisons with his iconic father had hindered his acting debut, Babil explained, “You don’t know you have that passion inside you. You need life experiences to push you towards your passion.”

Addressing his father’s remarkable legacy, he elaborated, “I used to fear his greatness. As a 16-year-old when you start realising you want to do something with your life and your father is already a larger-than-life figure, that’s why it took me so long to confront my own passion, my own desire.”

While escaping his father’s formidable shadow might be challenging, Babil was questioned about the unique qualities that set him apart.

He responded, “He took a lot of time. People saw him when he was in his 30s and 40s. He took a long time to react instinctively. His process was more intellectual. I have the instinctive ability. I am good at trusting my instincts. But when you are on set and the pressure is mounting on you, that’s the place where your fearlessness really shows. I am still to realise the complete potential of my instincts, but I know at my core that’s my USP.”