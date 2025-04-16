Babil Khan calls himself a ‘narcissist’

Babil Khan, who stars as a young social media influencer who is held captive by a fan in ‘Logout’, recently discussed the various labels people have given him, including being called a ‘green flag’. However, he rejected that description by instead identifying himself as a narcissist.

During an interview with ‘Bollywood Hungama’, Babil was asked if he knew that fans considered him a ‘green flag’ due to his behaviour. He responded by saying he had previously spoken about this and dismissed the label. Referring back to his December 2024 post, he stated, “I’m not a green flag. I’m a narcissist.”

Babil continued that ‘people put labels on you and if you don’t conform to them, they form opinions’. He said people will do what they want and it’s up to you how you receive that. “You can’t blame others or external factors. You have to take responsibility for your life. The way to do that is by examining how you see the world and your perspective on it. That perspective can either hurt you, break you or help you grow. It’s all about perspective,” he said.

Last December, taking to ‘Instagram’, Babil wrote, “I’m a selfish narcissist. I’m an insecure man. I’m toxic sometimes. I’m insecure about my appearance and many other superficial things. I’m crippled by anxiety. I have destructive self-doubt. I have been a liar. I was dishonest to precious people. But every day I get up, I try my best to be a better man than I was yesterday. Every day, I seek the truth. That’s all we can do to be better. This green flag red flag circus is bullshit. The only red flag is someone not willing to be better.”